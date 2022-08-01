Express Vineyard Hike

Offered Thursdays & Fridays at 11:00 a.m.



Join us for a guided tour of our Pinot noir vines and learn about the history of Knudsen Vineyards while enjoying a tasting of 4-5 wines.



Please wear shoes that will handle rugged terrain and dirt. We also recommend sunscreen and layers for the weather. This experience lasts approximately 45-60 minutes.



$55 per person, discounted pricing available for Family Roots Wine Club Members.



---

Looking for a more in-depth vineyard tour? Check out the "Vineyard Hike, Lunch & Tasting Experience" (2+ hours)

