Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#hike
All Dates:Aug 1, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022 Every Thursday and Friday at 11 am

Express Vineyard Hike

Offered Thursdays & Fridays at 11:00 a.m.

Join us for a guided tour of our Pinot noir vines and learn about the history of Knudsen Vineyards while enjoying a tasting of 4-5 wines.

Please wear shoes that will handle rugged terrain and dirt. We also recommend sunscreen and layers for the weather. This experience lasts approximately 45-60 minutes.

$55 per person, discounted pricing available for Family Roots Wine Club Members.

Looking for a more in-depth vineyard tour? Check out the "Vineyard Hike, Lunch & Tasting Experience" (2+ hours)

 

A guided tour where you can explore the history of Knudsen Vineyards and try our delicious wines.

