|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#hike
|All Dates:
Express Vineyard Hike
Offered Thursdays & Fridays at 11:00 a.m.
Join us for a guided tour of our Pinot noir vines and learn about the history of Knudsen Vineyards while enjoying a tasting of 4-5 wines.
Please wear shoes that will handle rugged terrain and dirt. We also recommend sunscreen and layers for the weather. This experience lasts approximately 45-60 minutes.
$55 per person, discounted pricing available for Family Roots Wine Club Members.
---
Looking for a more in-depth vineyard tour? Check out the "Vineyard Hike, Lunch & Tasting Experience" (2+ hours)
Fee: $55
A guided tour where you can explore the history of Knudsen Vineyards and try our delicious wines.