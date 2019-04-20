|Location:
Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
|Map:
18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035386476
|Email:
|shop@langewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.langewinery.com/events/easter-wine-weekend/
|All Dates:
Easter Wine Weekend
Spring is in full swing and nothing is better than a scenic trip into the unparalleled Dundee Hills for a festive Easter Weekend. Stop into Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards for a special surprise. We’re skipping the hunt and bringing the eggs straight to you. Select your egg of choice upon checking in to our Grand Tasting Hall and receive a surprise treat – from complimentary charcuterie or wine discounts to a chance at our Signature Tour & Tasting experience. Must be 21+ to select an egg. One promotion allowed per transaction. Fee: $15
