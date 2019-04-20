 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035386476
Email:shop@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.langewinery.com/events/easter-wine-weekend/
All Dates:Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 21, 2019

Easter Wine Weekend

Spring is in full swing and nothing is better than a scenic trip into the unparalleled Dundee Hills for a festive Easter Weekend. Stop into Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards for a special surprise. We’re skipping the hunt and bringing the eggs straight to you. Select your egg of choice upon checking in to our Grand Tasting Hall and receive a surprise treat – from complimentary charcuterie or wine discounts to a chance at our Signature Tour & Tasting experience. Must be 21+ to select an egg. One promotion allowed per transaction. Fee: $15

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

