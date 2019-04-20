Easter Wine Weekend

Spring is in full swing and nothing is better than a scenic trip into the unparalleled Dundee Hills for a festive Easter Weekend. Stop into Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards for a special surprise. We’re skipping the hunt and bringing the eggs straight to you. Select your egg of choice upon checking in to our Grand Tasting Hall and receive a surprise treat – from complimentary charcuterie or wine discounts to a chance at our Signature Tour & Tasting experience. Must be 21+ to select an egg. One promotion allowed per transaction. Fee: $15