 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:May 4, 2019 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Earth Day: Diving into CdT Dirt

We invite you to get your hands dirty and experience what makes our Pinot Noir so unique. Get your hands and nose into the soils where our wines are grown by participating in this immersive, sensory tasting of our four iconic block designate Pinot Noirs. Join us in celebrating the release of our ‘16 block designates and enjoy this rare opportunity to taste their older matching siblings from the ‘11 vintage. Take this educational dive into the soil with us on May 4th from 11-1:30 pm.

 

Fee: $35

We invite you to get your hands dirty and experience what makes our Pinot Noir so unique.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable