Earth Day: Diving into CdT Dirt

We invite you to get your hands dirty and experience what makes our Pinot Noir so unique. Get your hands and nose into the soils where our wines are grown by participating in this immersive, sensory tasting of our four iconic block designate Pinot Noirs. Join us in celebrating the release of our ‘16 block designates and enjoy this rare opportunity to taste their older matching siblings from the ‘11 vintage. Take this educational dive into the soil with us on May 4th from 11-1:30 pm.

Fee: $35