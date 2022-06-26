 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Jun 26, 2022 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Dragstravaganza 2022

What can be better than a Dragtastic morning full of food, wine, and entertainment?

Unleash your inner diva and get ready to join us at Youngberg Hill for a real Sunday Funday brunch while Oregon's very own Miss Gay Oregon 2021, Nicole Onoscopy, and her fellow Queens entertain us with the number one drag show of the year!

Food purchase is separate and a menu will be available as we get closer to the event, pre-order is recommended.

Follow us on Facebook for updated information: facebook.com/youngberghillvineyard

Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.

Fee: $25

