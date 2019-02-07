 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/diy-stencil-wood-signs.html
All Dates:Feb 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

DIY Stencil Wood Signs

DIY Stencil Wood Signs - Be My Galentine (Design a Sign) Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount Design a Sign lets you make wood wall art that showcases your personal style. Choose from hundreds of stencils that are as unique as you are, and then build and paint your one-of-a-kind sign. Whether rustic or modern or a little bit of both, your finished wood wall art can add a pop of color to a room, make a perfect housewarming gift, or jazz up your otherwise ho-hum office space. This is a 21 and up event. No outside food or beverages, small plates available for purchase. Fee: $65.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
