 Calendar Home
Location:Skamania Lodge
Map:1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, WA 98648
Phone: 509-314-4177
Website:https://www.skamania.com/dining/dine-discover-series
All Dates:Jan 18, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dine & Discover Winemaker Dinner

Join us on January 18th, 2025, at Skamania Lodge for a delightful evening with Guest Chef DJ MacIntyre and Willamette Valley Vineyards. Enjoy a five-course meal featuring exquisite dishes like Scallop Crudo and Dry Aged Moulard Duck Breast, paired with exceptional wines such as the 2023 Tualatin Estate White Pinot Noir. Indulge in passed hors d’oeuvres and a special intermezzo of Mushroom Consommé. This event promises a memorable dining experience filled with creativity and the finest flavors.

 

Fee: $135

Dine & Discover winemaker dinner series with Willamette Valley Vineyards

Skamania Lodge
Skamania Lodge 98648 1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, WA 98648
January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable