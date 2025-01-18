Dine & Discover Winemaker Dinner

Join us on January 18th, 2025, at Skamania Lodge for a delightful evening with Guest Chef DJ MacIntyre and Willamette Valley Vineyards. Enjoy a five-course meal featuring exquisite dishes like Scallop Crudo and Dry Aged Moulard Duck Breast, paired with exceptional wines such as the 2023 Tualatin Estate White Pinot Noir. Indulge in passed hors d’oeuvres and a special intermezzo of Mushroom Consommé. This event promises a memorable dining experience filled with creativity and the finest flavors.

Fee: $135