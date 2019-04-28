 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://4550 Little Applegate Rd
All Dates:Apr 28, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Diane Patterson at Wild Wines

Join us for music by Diane Patterson, food by The Black Acorn Farm the Table Food Truck, wine, and good company! Who could ask for anything more?

Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
