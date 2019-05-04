Derby de Mayo

In anticipation of summer, Hazelfern is releasing a 2018 Summer Rosé! There will be wine! There will be Cinco and Derby-inspired bites! There will be music! There will be fun and games!



Fashion: Whether its bow ties and sombreros or derby hats and ponchos, please come dressed to impress with your best mash-up of derby and cinco inspired gear.



Event is 21-and-older and rain or shine (although we hope for shine)!

Fee: $70