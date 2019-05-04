|Location:
|Hazelfern Cellars
|Map:
|4008 NE ZIMRI DR., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-928-1893
|Email:
|HOSPITALITY@HAZELFERN.COM
|Website:
|http://https://www.hazelfern.com/wine/derby-de-mayo-general-admission-ticket
|All Dates:
Derby de Mayo
In anticipation of summer, Hazelfern is releasing a 2018 Summer Rosé! There will be wine! There will be Cinco and Derby-inspired bites! There will be music! There will be fun and games!
Fashion: Whether its bow ties and sombreros or derby hats and ponchos, please come dressed to impress with your best mash-up of derby and cinco inspired gear.
Event is 21-and-older and rain or shine (although we hope for shine)!
Fee: $70
Come and kick-off Oregon Wine Month in the wine barn at Hazelfern's third annual Derby de Mayo!