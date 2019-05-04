 Calendar Home
Location:Hazelfern Cellars
4008 NE ZIMRI DR., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-928-1893
Email:HOSPITALITY@HAZELFERN.COM
Website:http://https://www.hazelfern.com/wine/derby-de-mayo-general-admission-ticket
May 4, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Derby de Mayo

In anticipation of summer, Hazelfern is releasing a 2018 Summer Rosé! There will be wine! There will be Cinco and Derby-inspired bites! There will be music! There will be fun and games!

Fashion: Whether its bow ties and sombreros or derby hats and ponchos, please come dressed to impress with your best mash-up of derby and cinco inspired gear.

Event is 21-and-older and rain or shine (although we hope for shine)!

Fee: $70

Come and kick-off Oregon Wine Month in the wine barn at Hazelfern's third annual Derby de Mayo!

