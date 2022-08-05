 Calendar Home
Location:Coolidge-McClaine City Park
Map:301 Charles Street, Silverton, OR 97381
Phone: N/A
Email:homer@homerdavenport.com
Website:http://https://homerdavenport.com/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2022 - Aug 7, 2022

Davenport Wine & Brew Fest

Introducing the Second Annual Homer Davenport Invitational Wine & Brew Festival. As a new feature of Silverton’s long standing Community Festival—celebrating our 41st year—we plan to showcase invited local Wineries, Breweries and Cideries and their handcrafted libations!

Homer Davenport Days will have events going on throughout Coolidge McClaine City Park. Silver Falls Brewery is managing the Beer Garden and live music. There are multiple food vendors, kids activities, and 50+ arts and craft vendors setup within the park. Other activities take place throughout downtown during the weekend, such as a car show, parade, and the famous "Davenport" couch races.

We will be focusing on local Willamette Valley wineries, breweries and cideries in an effort to create a unique experience for the festival attendees. This will provide a excellent opportunity to taste beers from around the East Valley in one place.

Proceeds of this and other Homer Days events will help fund programs throughout Silverton and surrounding areas through The Rotary Club of Silverton and Rotary International.

 

Fee: $Free

