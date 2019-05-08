 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:May 8, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

CWES presents Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) presents its May 8 wine education program featuring Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla. You'll taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites from NW Culinary Institute.

 

Fee: $40; $30 for society members

CWES education program features wines of Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla.

Red Cross Building
605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
