|Location:
|Red Cross Building
|Map:
|605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|3606964498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
|All Dates:
CWES presents Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla
Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) presents its May 8 wine education program featuring Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla. You'll taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites from NW Culinary Institute.
Fee: $40; $30 for society members
CWES education program features wines of Spring Valley Vineyard, Walla Walla.