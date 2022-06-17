|Location:
|Dundee & McMinnville
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/craft-cocktail-week
|All Dates:
Craft Cocktail Week
Are you ready for the inaugural craft cocktail week? Using Branch Point whiskey, five restaurants in Dundee and McMinnville have stirred and shaken up a unique craft whiskey cocktail for you to drink. During the week we hope you will be able to taste and rate each cocktail to help determine the winning restaurant and if that’s not enough you will have the opportunity to win prizes as well.