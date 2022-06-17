 Calendar Home
Location:Dundee & McMinnville
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/craft-cocktail-week
All Dates:Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

Craft Cocktail Week

Are you ready for the inaugural craft cocktail week? Using Branch Point whiskey, five restaurants in Dundee and McMinnville have stirred and shaken up a unique craft whiskey cocktail for you to drink. During the week we hope you will be able to taste and rate each cocktail to help determine the winning restaurant and if that’s not enough you will have the opportunity to win prizes as well.

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

