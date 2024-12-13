 Calendar Home
Location:2 Towns Ciderhouse Taproom (start here)
Map:33930 SE Eastgate Cir, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
Phone: (541) 207-3915
Email:j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
Website:http://1749 SW Airport
All Dates:Dec 13, 2024 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm 4pm: 2 Towns Taproom 5PM: Common Fields 6PM: Angry Beaver 7PM: Harrisons

Cosmic Crawl

Calling all Cosmic Crawlers!

2 Towns Ciderhouse invites you to join us on an out-of-this-world cider journey. Each stop on the Cosmic Crawl features a unique cider experience you won’t want to miss!

Chart your course across 4 stellar locations:
4pm: 2 Towns Taproom
5PM: Common Fields
6PM: Angry Beaver
7PM: Harrisons

Epic Perks Along the Way:
* Exclusive Swag for the Crawl
* Enter to Win Prizes at Every Stop
* Complete the Crawl, Claim the Mission Patch

Conquer the entire Cosmic Crawl to earn a limited-edition Mission Patch (while supplies last) and qualify for the ultimate grand prize!

No need to register, just show up and join the cider-fueled odyssey through the cosmos. Let’s raise a glass and crawl among the bars!

