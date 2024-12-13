|Location:
|2 Towns Ciderhouse Taproom (start here)
|Map:
|33930 SE Eastgate Cir, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
|Phone:
|(541) 207-3915
|Email:
|j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
|Website:
|http://1749 SW Airport
|All Dates:
Cosmic Crawl
Calling all Cosmic Crawlers!
2 Towns Ciderhouse invites you to join us on an out-of-this-world cider journey. Each stop on the Cosmic Crawl features a unique cider experience you won’t want to miss!
Chart your course across 4 stellar locations:
4pm: 2 Towns Taproom
5PM: Common Fields
6PM: Angry Beaver
7PM: Harrisons
Epic Perks Along the Way:
* Exclusive Swag for the Crawl
* Enter to Win Prizes at Every Stop
* Complete the Crawl, Claim the Mission Patch
Conquer the entire Cosmic Crawl to earn a limited-edition Mission Patch (while supplies last) and qualify for the ultimate grand prize!
No need to register, just show up and join the cider-fueled odyssey through the cosmos. Let’s raise a glass and crawl among the bars!
