Cosmic Crawl

Calling all Cosmic Crawlers!



2 Towns Ciderhouse invites you to join us on an out-of-this-world cider journey. Each stop on the Cosmic Crawl features a unique cider experience you won’t want to miss!



Chart your course across 4 stellar locations:

4pm: 2 Towns Taproom

5PM: Common Fields

6PM: Angry Beaver

7PM: Harrisons



Epic Perks Along the Way:

* Exclusive Swag for the Crawl

* Enter to Win Prizes at Every Stop

* Complete the Crawl, Claim the Mission Patch



Conquer the entire Cosmic Crawl to earn a limited-edition Mission Patch (while supplies last) and qualify for the ultimate grand prize!



No need to register, just show up and join the cider-fueled odyssey through the cosmos. Let’s raise a glass and crawl among the bars!