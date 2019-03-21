 Calendar Home
Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-672-6080
Email:info@melrosevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/cooking-with-wayne-steak-class.html
All Dates:Mar 21, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cooking with Wayne ~ Steak Class


In this class, Wayne will dazzle you with his knife & butchery skills.

He will talk about different meats and how an animal is butchered.

Where the cuts come from & how they are best prepared.

At the end you will choose you meat from the butcher block and take it outside to be grilled by the master himself... with a little help from chef Chris.

There will be a salad and sides buffet style to accompany your chosen meat.

Class will be instruction style so there are a few more spaces available.

Cost is $40.00 and includes class, dinner & drinks/wine/beer.

Class is a pre-paid event, call for your spot before it fills up!

