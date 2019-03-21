|Location:
|Melrose Vineyards
|Map:
|885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|541-672-6080
|Email:
|info@melrosevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/cooking-with-wayne-steak-class.html
|All Dates:
Cooking with Wayne ~ Steak Class
In this class, Wayne will dazzle you with his knife & butchery skills.
He will talk about different meats and how an animal is butchered.
Where the cuts come from & how they are best prepared.
At the end you will choose you meat from the butcher block and take it outside to be grilled by the master himself... with a little help from chef Chris.
There will be a salad and sides buffet style to accompany your chosen meat.
Class will be instruction style so there are a few more spaces available.
Cost is $40.00 and includes class, dinner & drinks/wine/beer.
Class is a pre-paid event, call for your spot before it fills up!