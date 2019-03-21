Cooking with Wayne ~ Steak Class



In this class, Wayne will dazzle you with his knife & butchery skills.



He will talk about different meats and how an animal is butchered.



Where the cuts come from & how they are best prepared.



At the end you will choose you meat from the butcher block and take it outside to be grilled by the master himself... with a little help from chef Chris.



There will be a salad and sides buffet style to accompany your chosen meat.



Class will be instruction style so there are a few more spaces available.



Cost is $40.00 and includes class, dinner & drinks/wine/beer.



Class is a pre-paid event, call for your spot before it fills up!



