Cooking with Wayne ~ Lamb Class

Cooking with Wayne Lamb Class This class is demonstration mostly. He will use his butcher experience to explain and show you how to properly butcher a lamb and what cuts are best for what type of dishes. There will be snacks and Lamb cooked for you to taste as well as take-home lamb to prepare. Class includes all beverages, snacks and take-home lamb. Price is $50 per person and is a pre-paid event. Call the office to reserve your spot. Fee: $50