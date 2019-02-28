|Location:
|Melrose Vineyards
|Map:
|885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|541-672-6080
|Email:
|info@melrosevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/cooking-with-wayne-chicken-class.html
|All Dates:
Cooking with Wayne ~ Chicken Class
Cooking with Wayne Chicken Class Come watch his demonstration on how to debone a whole chicken. You will have hands on and take home your own chicken. There will be snacks and chicken dishes prepared for you. Prices includes all beverages and food. Class is on Thursday at 6pm Cost is $40.00 ~ Must pre register by calling the office Class is limited to 25.
Come watch his demonstration on how to debone a whole chicken.