Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-672-6080
Email:info@melrosevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/cooking-with-wayne-chicken-class.html
All Dates:Feb 28, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cooking with Wayne ~ Chicken Class

Cooking with Wayne Chicken Class Come watch his demonstration on how to debone a whole chicken. You will have hands on and take home your own chicken. There will be snacks and chicken dishes prepared for you. Prices includes all beverages and food. Class is on Thursday at 6pm Cost is $40.00 ~ Must pre register by calling the office Class is limited to 25.

