Brooks Winery
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/terrarium-class/?instance_id=410
Mar 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cooking Class - Wonton Soup

Join our Chef Norma Buchholz, for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. This is a hands-on class so come ready to cook! Here’s what is included with the registration fee:

A glass of exclusive white and red wine
A unique, hands-on cooking experience and instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef
A side of Fried Rice to accompany the main dish
A take-home gift and detailed recipe card of the dish you will be making that evening

Fee: $75



