COOKING CLASS: HOW TO MAKE SUSHI

Learn how to make sushi, eat sushi and how to pair wine with sushi (this class includes a glass of 2013 Brooks Estate Riesling and a glass of 2014 Brooks Temperance Hill Pinot Noir).



We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.



This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.



Please note that groups will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Fee: $99