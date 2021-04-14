 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-how-to-make-sushi-apr-14/
All Dates:Apr 14, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

COOKING CLASS: HOW TO MAKE SUSHI

Learn how to make sushi, eat sushi and how to pair wine with sushi (this class includes a glass of 2013 Brooks Estate Riesling and a glass of 2014 Brooks Temperance Hill Pinot Noir).

We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family.

This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

Please note that groups will be spaced appropriately for social distancing.

Fee: $99

Learn how to make sushi, eat sushi and how to pair wine with sushi.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
April (2021)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable