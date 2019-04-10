|Location:
|Brooks Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-crispy-spring-rolls/?instance_id=390
|All Dates:
Cooking Class - Crispy Spring Rolls
This is a hands-on class so come ready to cook! Here’s what is included with the registration fee:
A glass of exclusive white and red wine
A unique, hands-on cooking experience and instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef
A side of Peanut Soba Noodle Salad to accompany the main dish
A take-home gift and detailed recipe card of the dish you will be making that evening
Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/41981/cooking-class-?date=2019-04-10&size=2&time=19%3A00
Fee: $75
Calling all home cooks and foodies! Join Chef Norma Buchholz for an evening of cooking instruction a