Cooking Class - All Things Oysters

Do you enjoy oysters and wine? Join Chef Norma Buchholz for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. During this hands-on class, you will learn how to shuck oysters, prepare them in the half-shell, and Rockefeller style. Here’s what is included with the registration fee:



-A glass of exclusive white and red wine

-A unique, hands-on cooking instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef

-A side of Pesto Pasta to accompany the main dish

-A take-home gift and detailed recipe card of the dish you will be making that evening