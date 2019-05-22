 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-all-things-oysters/?instance_id=426
All Dates:May 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cooking Class - All Things Oysters

Do you enjoy oysters and wine? Join Chef Norma Buchholz for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. During this hands-on class, you will learn how to shuck oysters, prepare them in the half-shell, and Rockefeller style. Here’s what is included with the registration fee:

-A glass of exclusive white and red wine
-A unique, hands-on cooking instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef
-A side of Pesto Pasta to accompany the main dish
-A take-home gift and detailed recipe card of the dish you will be making that evening

Do you enjoy oysters and wine? Join Chef Norma Buchholz for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. During this hands-on class, you will learn how to shuck oysters, prepare them in the half-shell, and Rockefeller style. Here’s what is included with the registration fee:-A glass of exclusive white and red wine-A unique, hands-on cooking instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef-A ...
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable