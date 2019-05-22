|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-all-things-oysters/?instance_id=426
|All Dates:
Cooking Class - All Things Oysters
Do you enjoy oysters and wine? Join Chef Norma Buchholz for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. During this hands-on class, you will learn how to shuck oysters, prepare them in the half-shell, and Rockefeller style. Here’s what is included with the registration fee:
-A glass of exclusive white and red wine
-A unique, hands-on cooking instruction from the Brooks Executive Chef
-A side of Pesto Pasta to accompany the main dish
-A take-home gift and detailed recipe card of the dish you will be making that evening