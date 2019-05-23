Comedy Night

Come join us for some good laughs



Nationally recognized comedians travel the country tasting local wine and making new fans in this new comedy circuit that brings quality comedy to folks for a fraction of what antiquated comedy clubs demand. Come out for a night of hilarious comedy and great local wines. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you've seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform at wineries throughout the country. Find out which local wines pair best with hysterical laughter when The Winery Comedy Tour comes to your town.



No outside food or beverage. Small food plates for purchase.

Fee: $20