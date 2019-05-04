 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-salsa-bachata-party/
All Dates:May 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo Salsa Party

Beginning Salsa and Bachata Lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. Vito will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.

$7 Cover, $5 Club Member
Space is limited. Reserve your spot by purchasing a ticket ahead of time at https://shop.nobleestatewinery.com/cinco-de-mayo-party-ticket-p120.aspx

We’ll be pouring our award-winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite. Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

Fee: $7

Salsa Dancing and Wine event at Noble Estate Urban.


Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
May (2019)
