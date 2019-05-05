 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:May 5, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 to 4 pm

Cinco de Mayo party with Arcane Cellars

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Arcane Cellars on Sunday May 5 from noon to 5 pm. Bring some amigos and enjoy live music with Salem area family musicians Ayala’s Mexican Band from 1 to 4 pm, plus Mexican cuisine food truck El Patron Mexican Grill on site. Oregon craft brews and soft drinks also available.

 

Fee: $5

Grab your amigos and join us for a fiesta!

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable