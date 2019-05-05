Cinco de Mayo party with Arcane Cellars

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Arcane Cellars on Sunday May 5 from noon to 5 pm. Bring some amigos and enjoy live music with Salem area family musicians Ayala’s Mexican Band from 1 to 4 pm, plus Mexican cuisine food truck El Patron Mexican Grill on site. Oregon craft brews and soft drinks also available.

Fee: $5