|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Cinco de Mayo party with Arcane Cellars
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Arcane Cellars on Sunday May 5 from noon to 5 pm. Bring some amigos and enjoy live music with Salem area family musicians Ayala’s Mexican Band from 1 to 4 pm, plus Mexican cuisine food truck El Patron Mexican Grill on site. Oregon craft brews and soft drinks also available.
Fee: $5
Grab your amigos and join us for a fiesta!