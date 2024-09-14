Chris James Cellars Sixth Annual Stargazing Party

September 14th, 2024, 6:30-9pm || Estate Tasting Room – Carlton



We are so pleased to announce that Chris James Cellars is partnering with The Carlton Observatory Project for our sixth annual Stargazing Party at the Estate. Wine, Food, and the Cosmos!



We will be offering small plates paired with our wines. Relax and enjoy your food and drink before making your way to the top of the hill for star gazing using the telescopes brought out by the Carlton Observatory Project team.



A portion of the proceeds will go to support this wonderful non-profit to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.



$85/person, club member discounts apply



$70/person for kids and non-drinkers



Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.



Cancellations made after 9/9/24 will not receive a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $85