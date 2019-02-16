|Location:
|Lenne Estate tasting room
|Map:
|18760 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(503) 956-2256
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/chocolate-truffle-tasting-lenne-estate.html
|All Dates:
Chocolate Truffle Tasting
Smitten Truffles will be tasting samples and selling gift packs of her amazing chocolate delights in Lenne Estate's tasting room on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. A one-time special chocolate truffle, infused with a bottle of Lenne's 2015 South Slope Select, will also be available. There is no ticket required for this event; just visit Lenne Estate and a tasting from Smitten Truffles is included with the tasting of Lenne wines. Free admission.