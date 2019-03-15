 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chic Preston & Kerry Williams

Chic Preston and Kerry Williams are two of Hood River’s favorite local musicians. They have both been playing The Gorge for many years and are regular musicians at The Pines. They play classic rock tunes and will mix in a few of their own songs. Come check them out!

Chic Preston and Kerry Williams are two of Hood River’s favorite local musicians. They have both been playing The Gorge for many years and are regular musicians at The Pines. They play classic rock tunes and will mix in a few of their own songs. Come check them out!
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable