 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/chef-series-dinner-guest-chef/?instance_id=339
All Dates:Mar 1, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Chef Series Dinner - Bruce Kalman

Executive Chef Bruce Kalman, will be bringing his Northern Italian cooking style to Brooks, as the first Guest Chef of 2019. Kalman received recognition from James Beard, with a nomination for “Rising Star Chef”. Kalman appeared on the Food Network, where he earned a “Chopped” championship title in Season 15. He challenged celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay, on “Beat Bobby Flay”, where he was victorious. Kalman also appeared on Esquire Network, where he won the culinary battle on the television series “Knife Fight.”

Only 40 seats are available and it will sell out quickly, so reserve now! Fee: $150 (includes gratuity)

Join Top Chef, Bruce Kalman, as he crafts a feast inspired by Springtime in Northern Italy!

Brooks Winery
