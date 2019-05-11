Cheers to Mom Celebration

The 2nd annual "Cheers to Mom Celebration" at LaVelle Vineyards. Treat Mom to a day in the country with wine, food, music, chocolates and flowers at this Saturday celebration of Mom hosted by LaVelle Vineyards and guest winery, J. Scott Cellars!



Music on the lawn from Kai & Low, 2-5 pm, a Brendan J Curran duo. El Quetzal Food Truck serving up some delicious South American fare. Pop up shops: Temper&Mo with their unique and tasty chocolates, and Wild Child Flower Company offering beautiful fresh flowers and pre-made bouquets. Add delicious wine from two of your favorite local wineries, and you can say thank you to Mom with the perfect day in wine country! Stick around for an evening music performance by Gus Russell & Laurie at 5:30 PM!