Location:LaVelle Vineyards
Map:89697 Sheffler Road,, Elmira, OR 97437
Phone: 5419359406
Email:fawn@lavellevineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/576793092803262/
All Dates:May 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Cheers to Mom Celebration

The 2nd annual "Cheers to Mom Celebration" at LaVelle Vineyards. Treat Mom to a day in the country with wine, food, music, chocolates and flowers at this Saturday celebration of Mom hosted by LaVelle Vineyards and guest winery, J. Scott Cellars!

Music on the lawn from Kai & Low, 2-5 pm, a Brendan J Curran duo. El Quetzal Food Truck serving up some delicious South American fare. Pop up shops: Temper&Mo with their unique and tasty chocolates, and Wild Child Flower Company offering beautiful fresh flowers and pre-made bouquets. Add delicious wine from two of your favorite local wineries, and you can say thank you to Mom with the perfect day in wine country! Stick around for an evening music performance by Gus Russell & Laurie at 5:30 PM!

Celebrate the special women in your life with this unique Saturday celebration.

LaVelle Vineyards
89697 Sheffler Road,, Elmira, OR 97437
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

