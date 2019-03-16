|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/cellar-season-celebration.html
|All Dates:
Cellar Season Celebration
Save The Date:
We invite you to attend the 2nd Annual Cellar Season Celebration showcasing 20 wines from the following wineries:
• Brittan Vineyards
• Harper Voit
• Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
• R. Stuart & Co. Winery
• Fairsing Vineyard
• Youngberg Hill
• Project M Wine
• Cramoisi Vineyard
• Monk’s Gate Vineyard Estate
• Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Ticket reservations required.
Fee: $30
