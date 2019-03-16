Cellar Season Celebration

Save The Date:

We invite you to attend the 2nd Annual Cellar Season Celebration showcasing 20 wines from the following wineries:

• Brittan Vineyards

• Harper Voit

• Winderlea Vineyard and Winery

• R. Stuart & Co. Winery

• Fairsing Vineyard

• Youngberg Hill

• Project M Wine

• Cramoisi Vineyard

• Monk’s Gate Vineyard Estate

• Elizabeth Chambers Cellar



Ticket reservations required.

Fee: $30