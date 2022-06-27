 Calendar Home
Location:Ferment Brewing
Map:403 Portway Ave, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 503-897-8013
Email:wine@cellar503.com
Website:http://https://www.cellar503.com/ontheroad/
All Dates:Jun 27, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 29, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 30, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 1, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cellar 503 On The Road: Hood River

Cellar 503 hits the road this summer, traveling to Hood River, Oregon where founder Carrie Wynkoop will be popping up with the Cellar 503 mobile tasting room "Winnie".

Wine lovers can visit the mobile tasting room to enjoy glasses or a tasting flight of four different small-batch Oregon wines. Two wines will be from Columbia Gorge producers and two wines will be from wineries around the state. The offerings will change each day and the winemakers from our local featured wineries will be on hand to mingle with guests.

