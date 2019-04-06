Celebreation of Syrah

April 5 & 6, 2019

McMenamin’s Celebration of Syrah

A weekend of wine and revelry, food and philanthropy is the perfect way to usher in spring. The Edgefield Winery will host winemakers from the Northwest and beyond to showcase their best Syrahs at events throughout the weekend. And while Syrah may be the star of the show, we haven’t forgotten the rest; you’ll have opportunities to taste other Rhones and regions too. Reserve your hotel room now.

Friday, April 5 – Rhone-White Reception & Gourmet Dinner - The celebration begins with a reception featuring Viognier and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner with the winemakers at an elegant feast created by Black Rabbit Executive Chef Chris Rattaro, each course perfectly paired with a Syrah. 6:30 PM - $120 per person – go to https://www.mcmenamins.com/celebration-of-syrah for tickets. Stephen M. Reustle will feature his 2016 Syrah

Saturday, April 6 – Tour du Rhone Lunch – The Rhone Valley is home to many fabulous grapes, and you’ll have the opportunity to taste some of those wines too! Join us under a canopy of trees at the Little Red Shed Fir Grove, where we’ll present a sumptuous four-course lunch a la the South of France. Black Rabbit Executive Chef Chris Rattaro crafts a menu to pair with traditional white, rose, and red Rhone-style wines. 11:30 am – SOLD OUT

Stephen M. Reustle will present his 2017 Grenache.

Saturday, April 6 – Grand Syrah Tasting & Benefit Silent Auction – We top off the celebration in Blackberry Hall with a silent auction and grand tasting of more than 80 Syrahs and Rhone Varietals from the Northwest, France, Australia, and beyond. A selection of delectable hor d’ oeuvres rounds out the afternoon for the signature 2019 wine event you won’t want to miss. Auction proceeds benefit Salud, providing healthcare to seasonal vineyards workers and their families. 4-7PM – Advanced: $45 per person – Day of event: $50 per person – go to https://www.mcmenamins.com/celebration-of-syrah for tickets.

Stephen M. Reustle will present his 2016 Syrah Reserve

Fee: $45 - $50