Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/celebration-of-suzanne.html
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebration of Suzanne!

We are Celebrating Suzanne! Each year we select a few special barrels that we consider to be the expression of that vintage. Stop by the tasting room to taste some of our best bottles that you won't be able to try again! If you are lucky enough to be named Suzanne your tasting will be complimentary. Fee: $20

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

