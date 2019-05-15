|Location:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|541 459-6060
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/celebration-of-reustle-syrah.html
Celebration of Reustle Syrah
May 15, 2019
Celebration of Syrah
5:30PM – 8:00PM
Join us at Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards as we celebrate many years of success with Syrah. To Celebrate this grape we are going to feature four of our 90+ point winning Syrahs paired with appetizers throughout the cave. Because of our limited space RSVPs are required for this event. We have a limit of 50 tickets available at only $35 each. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com to make your reservations
Fee: $35
