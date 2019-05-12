|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Celebrate Mother's Day with Arcane Cellars
Sip, sample, relax and enjoy on Sunday May 12. Eric John Kaiser performs “Parisian Americana” music from 1 – 4 pm, plus two Sip & Paint classes (noon and 3 pm). Also enjoy a chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates and shop for beautifully made jewelry and artisan crafts from our vendors.
For more info go to https://arcanecellars.com/events/
https://www.facebook.com/events/258440465035845/
Fee: $5 after 1 pm
Sip, sample, relax and enjoy . . .