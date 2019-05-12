 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:May 12, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 - 4 pm

Celebrate Mother's Day with Arcane Cellars

Sip, sample, relax and enjoy on Sunday May 12. Eric John Kaiser performs “Parisian Americana” music from 1 – 4 pm, plus two Sip & Paint classes (noon and 3 pm). Also enjoy a chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates and shop for beautifully made jewelry and artisan crafts from our vendors.

For more info go to https://arcanecellars.com/events/
https://www.facebook.com/events/258440465035845/

 

Fee: $5 after 1 pm

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
