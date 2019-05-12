Celebrate Mother's Day with Arcane Cellars

Sip, sample, relax and enjoy on Sunday May 12. Eric John Kaiser performs “Parisian Americana” music from 1 – 4 pm, plus two Sip & Paint classes (noon and 3 pm). Also enjoy a chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates and shop for beautifully made jewelry and artisan crafts from our vendors.



For more info go to https://arcanecellars.com/events/

https://www.facebook.com/events/258440465035845/

Fee: $5 after 1 pm