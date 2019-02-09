 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/shop/index.php/winemaker-dinner.html
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

CdT Annual Valentine's Day Dinner

Join us for a night dedicated to everything at the heart of our winery; Community, great food and wine & love. We are partnering up with Jody Kropf, the executive chef, and proprietor of Red Hills Market and Red Hills Kitchen at the Atticus, to create an imaginative menu paired with our favorite Coeur de Terre wines. Throughout the night there will be poetry readings from our owners’, Scott and Lisa, favorite collections. This intimate dinner has limited seating, so please purchase tickets by Feb. 1. We hope you can join us for this special event.

Tickets: $120 per person | Club: $95 per person
Please call us at 503-883-4111 or email event@cdtvineyard.com to secure your seat.

 

Fee: $120

5th annual Valentine's Day dinner featuring Jody Kropf from Red Hills Market

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable