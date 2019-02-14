 Calendar Home
Location:Barrel Room at Keeler Estate Vineyard
Map:5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5036872618
Email:ivy@keelerestatevineyard.com
Website:http://keelerestatevineyard.orderport.net/wines/Events
All Dates:Feb 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Caribbean Romance Wine Dinner at Keeler Estate

A four course, wine-paired Valentine’s Dinner in our Barrel Room, crafted by Chef Robert Bryant of Caribbean Taste PDX. $79 per person, must be purchased in advance. Vegetarian substitutions available with advance notice.

 

Fee: $79/person

A four course, wine-paired Valentine's Dinner, crafted by Chef Robert of Caribbean Taste PDX.

Barrel Room at Keeler Estate Vineyard
Barrel Room at Keeler Estate Vineyard 97101 5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
