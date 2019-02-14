|Location:
|The Benson Hotel
|Map:
|309 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
|Phone:
|503-852-0002
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/canas-feast-at-sipping-hour-at-the-benson-35614.html
|All Dates:
Cana's Feast at Sipping Hour at The Benson
We are excited to pour our wines at the historic Benson Hotel's Sipping Hour once again on Thursday, February 14th. The Benson is lovely year-round, but during the holiday season it truly shines. Stop by and enjoy the festive ambience of this Portland gem.