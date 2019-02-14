 Calendar Home
Location:The Benson Hotel
Map:309 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-852-0002
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/canas-feast-at-sipping-hour-at-the-benson-35614.html
All Dates:Feb 14, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Cana's Feast at Sipping Hour at The Benson

We are excited to pour our wines at the historic Benson Hotel's Sipping Hour once again on Thursday, February 14th. The Benson is lovely year-round, but during the holiday season it truly shines. Stop by and enjoy the festive ambience of this Portland gem.


