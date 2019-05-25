 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/burgundy-with-david-adelsheim
All Dates:May 25, 2019 - May 31, 2019

Burgundy with David Adelsheim

Join David in visiting the people and places that inspired his vision for winemaking in Burgundy wine country, May 25-31, 2019.

This joyous week of Burgundy means frequent tastings at exclusive wineries handpicked by David Adelsheim, along with cultural immersions as we learn to make Dijon mustard, go truffle hunting, and take it all in by hot-air balloon. This intimate experience is limited to 20 adventurers. Be sure to reserve your spot!

 

Fee: $https://modernadventure.com/our-trips/burgundy-with-david-adelsheim/

We are excited to announce a very special opportunity to travel with our founder, David Adelsheim.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

