Burgundy with David Adelsheim

Join David in visiting the people and places that inspired his vision for winemaking in Burgundy wine country, May 25-31, 2019.



This joyous week of Burgundy means frequent tastings at exclusive wineries handpicked by David Adelsheim, along with cultural immersions as we learn to make Dijon mustard, go truffle hunting, and take it all in by hot-air balloon. This intimate experience is limited to 20 adventurers. Be sure to reserve your spot!

Fee: $https://modernadventure.com/our-trips/burgundy-with-david-adelsheim/