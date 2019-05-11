Budbreak Celebration at Knudsen Vineyards

Gather with us at Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate bud break, Oregon Wine Month and Mother's Day!



This is a unique opportunity to sample Knudsen Vineyards selections from the vineyard cabin, situated at one of the highest points in the Dundee Hills. Enjoy incomparable vistas of the Willamette Valley at our only public event this year — an intimate experience, limited to just 40 guests, so RSVP here to join us: http://bit.ly/2XCm6eP



$25 per person

includes wine tasting and light bites







Page Knudsen Cowles, Managing Partner, and other second-generation members of the iconic Knudsen wine producing family will be present to share their story and pour their selections.





====



Featured Wine: 2017 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay ($45)



Sample the recently released 2017 Knudsen Vineyards Chardonnay along with other selections from Knudsen Vineyards and enjoy light bites.



Enjoy a VERTICAL TASTING including our 2015, 2016 and 2017 Chardonnay wines. Select Pinot Noir wines will also be sampled.

Fee: $25