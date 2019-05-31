 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503-985-7760
Email:info@elkcove.com
Website:http://https://elkcove.com/events/
All Dates:May 31, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Bubbles & Oyster Happy Hour

Join us and our good friends at EaT: an Oyster Bar to celebrate the last day of Oregon Wine Month! We will be tasting our 2015 Sparkling La Boheme Brut Rose alsongside tasty bites from winery chef Amy Griffith. Ethan and Tobias will be shucking and talking about their specialty, Oysters!

 

Fee: $45, $35 for club

Join us and our good friends at EaT: an Oyster Bar to celebrate the last day of Oregon Wine Month

Elk Cove Vineyards
Elk Cove Vineyards 27751 27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, Oregon 97119
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable