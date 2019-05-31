Bubbles & Oyster Happy Hour

Join us and our good friends at EaT: an Oyster Bar to celebrate the last day of Oregon Wine Month! We will be tasting our 2015 Sparkling La Boheme Brut Rose alsongside tasty bites from winery chef Amy Griffith. Ethan and Tobias will be shucking and talking about their specialty, Oysters!

Fee: $45, $35 for club