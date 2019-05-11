 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-201-class-riesling/?instance_id=431
All Dates:May 11, 2019 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Brooks 201 Class: Riesling

Riesling around the world vs. Brooks

It’s the underdog of Oregon but it’s our very favorite wine to make here at Brooks… RIESLING! We make over 20 different Rieslings every year because we love it, because it’s diverse, because it’s food friendly, and because it can express terroir. We make every style from bone dry to dessert wine and everything in between so there’s something for everyone. Knowing that, we’ll explore mostly dry Rieslings from the classic and New World regions of the world in this class and I think you’ll be surprised at just how dang delicious they are! Fee: $35

Riesling around the world vs. BrooksIt’s the underdog of Oregon but it’s our very favorite wine to make here at Brooks… RIESLING! We make over 20 different Rieslings every year because we love it, because it’s diverse, because it’s food friendly, and because it can express terroir. We make every style from bone dry to dessert wine and everything in between so there’s ...
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable