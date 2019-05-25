 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-101-see-smell-sip-4/?instance_id=375
All Dates:May 25, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Brooks 101: See, Smell, Sip

Do you ever feel intimidated by wine? We're here to help with our new Wine 101 Class: See, Smell, Sip. In this fun, engaging, and LOW STRESS environment, Lauren will guide you through wine tasting basics broken down into SEE, SMELL, & SIP. With this bedrock of information, you will be given two red wines and two white wines as you explore four key wine concepts, ACID, FRUIT, SWEETNESS, & TANNIN.

 

Fee: $15$

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
