|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-101-see-smell-sip-4/?instance_id=375
|All Dates:
Brooks 101: See, Smell, Sip
Do you ever feel intimidated by wine? We're here to help with our new Wine 101 Class: See, Smell, Sip. In this fun, engaging, and LOW STRESS environment, Lauren will guide you through wine tasting basics broken down into SEE, SMELL, & SIP. With this bedrock of information, you will be given two red wines and two white wines as you explore four key wine concepts, ACID, FRUIT, SWEETNESS, & TANNIN.
Fee: $15$