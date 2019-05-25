Brooks 101: See, Smell, Sip

Do you ever feel intimidated by wine? We're here to help with our new Wine 101 Class: See, Smell, Sip. In this fun, engaging, and LOW STRESS environment, Lauren will guide you through wine tasting basics broken down into SEE, SMELL, & SIP. With this bedrock of information, you will be given two red wines and two white wines as you explore four key wine concepts, ACID, FRUIT, SWEETNESS, & TANNIN.

Fee: $15$