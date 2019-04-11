Blazers Wine Label Design Reveal

Gallery IDL and the Trail Blazers present Gameday, a poster series showcase benefitting the Trail Blazers Foundation. Throughout the season, the Portland Trail Blazers collaborate with local artists to design limited edition posters for each home game.



During this Design Week Portland event, we will be unveiling our label design for the Trail Blazers Commemorative 50th Anniversary Pinot noir and Chardonnay!