|Location:
|Black Walnut Inn
|Map:
|9600 NE Worden Hill Rd,, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|matt@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Black Walnut Inn Winemaker's Dinner
We are thrilled to be partnering with the stunning Black Walnut Inn for an intimate and exquisite dining experience. Join our wine maker Andy as he takes you through our wines masterfully paired with fresh seasonal and local ingredients.
Tickets available soon!
