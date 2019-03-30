 Calendar Home
Location:Black Walnut Inn
Map:9600 NE Worden Hill Rd,, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:matt@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/
All Dates:Mar 30, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Black Walnut Inn Winemaker's Dinner

We are thrilled to be partnering with the stunning Black Walnut Inn for an intimate and exquisite dining experience. Join our wine maker Andy as he takes you through our wines masterfully paired with fresh seasonal and local ingredients.

Tickets available soon!

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

