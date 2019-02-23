 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503-359-3606
Email:jennifer@apolloni.com
Website:http://www.apolloni.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 23, 2019 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm seatings at 12 and 3 p.m.

Black Label Double Vertical Seated Tastings

Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24
Seatings at 12 pm & 3 pm

Explore the two most prized Italian grape varietals in an exclusive seated tasting experience. Our Black Label, Conti di Val Seriana, represents the opportunity for Owner/Winemaker, Alfredo Apolloni to produce wines which are a direct reflection of his Italian family winemaking tradition. Fruit for this label is sourced from premier properties in eastern Washington. This double vertical will showcase our Ciel du Cheval Sangiovese and Klipsun Nebbiolo, pulling out library vintages from 2010 to 2012. These vineyards reside in the Red Mountain AVA which boasts the warmest growing seasons in the Pacific Northwest. These concentrated wines have rich, deep flavors and merit from aging. This is a rare opportunity to compare some exceptional versions of these classic Italian varietals.

$45 per person includes 6 wines and personal charcuterie board
(15% discount for club members)
Limited seating, Reservations required.
Seats are non-refundable. They are fully transferrable to another person.

 

Fee: $45.00

