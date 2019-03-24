|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|800-625-5665
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/oak%20knoll%20winery%20bingo%20&%20wine-35553.html
|All Dates:
Bingo and Wine
Come Join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo & Wine.
Each person receives a Bingo Sheet for each game.
Winners of each game receive a prize.
Small food plates, wine and beer for purchase. (No outside food or beverage allowed)
Tickets go on sale Mar 1, 2019.
If you can't see the Ticket Link click this link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mar-24-bingo-wine-tickets-53076191317
This is a 21 and up event.
Fee: $Free Admission