Location:Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:lori@youngberghill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/477626/bingo-on-the-hill
All Dates:Jun 14, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Aug 30, 2024
Sep 20, 2024
Oct 25, 2024

Bingo and Vino

Get ready for Bingo and Vino at Youngberg Hill Winery's exclusive Monthly Bingo Night!

We're blending the classic bingo game with our beautiful winery atmosphere for a night of unparalleled fun and community spirit.

Each night, we will play multiple rounds of bingo, each promising a chance to win a $20 gift card. This is a perfect way to indulge in some friendly competition while sipping on your favorite wine.

Join us from 5:30 PM as we welcome you to a night of laughter and cheers. The first game rolls out at 6 PM sharp!

Secure your participation with a $5 entry fee. Each entry comes with a complimentary bingo pack; additional packs may be purchased for $10.
Please bring your own dauber or purchase one from us at the door. This event is limited to 80 spots each month.

Youngberg Hill wine, beer from Golden Valley Brewery, and soft drinks are available for purchase at our bar.

Elevate your experience with our pre-order-only charcuterie platters and trios of cookies.

Kindly note that no outside food or beverages are allowed—no refunds or credits for missed or cancelled appointments.

This is a 21+ event.
No pets allowed.

 

Fee: $5

Join us for Bingo at Youngberg Hill

