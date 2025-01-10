|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Bingo-Wine-01/10/25
Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery
Bingo & Wine Night 🍷🎉
📅 Date: January 10, 2025
🕕 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
💵 Cost: $5 per person (no refunds for no-shows or last-minute cancellations)
🎟 Club Members: Free (log in to claim your spot!)
Get ready for a night of Bingo, wine, and plenty of laughs! 🍷🖋️
21+ Only
Tickets go live at 11 AM on January 1, 2025 – don’t miss out!
Reservations are limited to 8 people per table (bigger groups, book separately)
Want to sit near your crew? Add a note when booking!
No outside food or drinks (including water) – but we’ve got you covered with charcuterie, snack packs, and more!
No pets
This will be a night you won’t forget. Grab your friends, mark your calendars, and let the games begin! 🏆🎉
Fee: $5.00
Join us for Bingo, wine, and fun times! Don’t miss out on this very popular event!