|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|5034351278
|info@brookswinery.com
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/beyond-brooks-webinar-with-kiss-the-ground/
Beyond Brooks Webinar with Kiss the Ground
Beyond Brooks is a collaboration with artisan producers to bring you an intriguing, inspirational, and educational experience.
The bundle that accompanies this webinar includes:
• 1 bottle of 2018 Brooks Pinot Noir blend with special Kiss the Ground label
• 1 bottle of 2019 Brooks White Blend with special Kiss the Ground label
• Quinn Movie Night Box: 9 bags of microwave popcorn, 9 oil packets, and 9 seasoning packets (3 real butter & sea salt, 3 aged parmesan & rosemary, and 3 white cheddar & sea salt)
• Kiss the Ground Movie Watch Party on Friday, April 9th (available on Netflix)
• Webinar with Ryland Engelhart, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kiss the Ground, Janie Heuck, Managing Director of Brooks and Master of Wine, Bree Stock on Saturday, April 10th at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST
Fee: $99
Our Beyond Brooks partner for April is nonprofit Kiss the Ground.