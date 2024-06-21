 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.560.8266
Email:info@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 21, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm An after hours event

Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday

Enjoy a special edition of Fairsing Friday on June 21 between 5-8 pm as part of the Oregon Bee Project’s Bee Friendly Wine Tour at Fairsing Vineyard.

Savor a glass of Fairsing wine, enjoy the views, and learn how to help bees and pollinators from distinguished Oregon State University Master Beekeepers and Melittologists.

Picnics are welcome and bottle service will be available as experts share tips on plantings and species that attract and nurture pollinators.

Fairsing will share updates on our honey bees, the apiary, and Mason bee incubators across the estate.

Reservations are recommended for this event.

Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

 

Fee: $Bottle Service

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with pollinator and bee experts on Fairsing Friday 5-8 pm

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable