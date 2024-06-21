Bee Friendly Fairsing Friday

Enjoy a special edition of Fairsing Friday on June 21 between 5-8 pm as part of the Oregon Bee Project’s Bee Friendly Wine Tour at Fairsing Vineyard.



Savor a glass of Fairsing wine, enjoy the views, and learn how to help bees and pollinators from distinguished Oregon State University Master Beekeepers and Melittologists.



Picnics are welcome and bottle service will be available as experts share tips on plantings and species that attract and nurture pollinators.



Fairsing will share updates on our honey bees, the apiary, and Mason bee incubators across the estate.



Reservations are recommended for this event.



Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

Fee: $Bottle Service