|Location:
|Wild Wines
|Map:
|4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
|Phone:
|541-899-1565
|Email:
|wildwines@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.enjoywildwines.com
|All Dates:
Bathrub Gin Serenaders live at Wild Wines
The Bathtub Gin Serenaders! Gotta love 'em! Come out for an evening of live music on the outdoor stage, wine, food, and friends!
Arrive early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chairs/blankets.
Family-friendly. Suggested donation $8-$10 (kids under 10yrs free) Fee: Donation $8- $10