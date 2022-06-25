Bathrub Gin Serenaders live at Wild Wines

The Bathtub Gin Serenaders! Gotta love 'em! Come out for an evening of live music on the outdoor stage, wine, food, and friends!

Arrive early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chairs/blankets.

Family-friendly. Suggested donation $8-$10 (kids under 10yrs free) Fee: Donation $8- $10