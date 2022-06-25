 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 541-899-1565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://www.enjoywildwines.com
All Dates:Jun 25, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bathrub Gin Serenaders live at Wild Wines

The Bathtub Gin Serenaders! Gotta love 'em! Come out for an evening of live music on the outdoor stage, wine, food, and friends!
Arrive early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chairs/blankets.
Family-friendly. Suggested donation $8-$10 (kids under 10yrs free) Fee: Donation $8- $10

Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
